SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Smooth sailing weather-wise in Central New York the next few days: More sunshine and a gradual warming trend.

WEEKEND:

Central New York is in a blocked pattern in the upper atmosphere for Friday night right into the weekend but luckily for us it happens as high pressure down at the ground builds south from Canada. This high controls our weather so expect more sunshine and dry weather and a gradual warming trend.

SATURDAY:

The sunshine and the warmup continue for Saturday. Temperatures manage to make it into the upper 50s in most lower elevations. Over the hilltops and especially near the larger lakes it will be noticeably cooler.

While the wind won’t be as gusty Saturday as past days there is still a breeze during the day.

SUNDAY:

Sunday is even a warmer day with some spots reaching close to 70 degrees! While we start the day with plenty of sunshine, high clouds increase in the afternoon. These clouds are ahead of a frontal system that brings showers in for Sunday night into Monday. This system is weakening so there won’t be much rain across Central New York.