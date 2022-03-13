The latest bout of winter weather in Central New York produced a modest March snowfall, but nothing that prevented most from getting around Saturday, especially during the afternoon. Most areas picked up about 4 to 8 inches of snow, with slightly higher amounts in the higher hills south and east of Syracuse which was expected. Lowest amounts were up towards Lake Ontario and surprisingly across the Tug Hill too.

Below you’ll see some snowfall totals from the National Weather Service out of Binghamton and then Buffalo…

National Weather Service out of Binghamton's snowfall reports... ...CHENANGO COUNTY... NINEVEH 7.8 IN 0205 PM 03/12 NEW BERLIN 7.0 IN 0110 PM 03/12 AFTON 6.0 IN 1243 PM 03/12 ...CORTLAND COUNTY... 2 WNW MCGRAW 10.2 IN 0335 PM 03/12 MARATHON 9.0 IN 0345 PM 03/12 CORTLAND 8.3 IN 0939 AM 03/12 VIRGIL 8.0 IN 0200 PM 03/12 ...MADISON COUNTY... HAMILTON 7.5 IN 1200 PM 03/12 CHITTENANGO 5.3 IN 1241 PM 03/12 ...ONEIDA COUNTY... WATERVILLE 9.0 IN 0240 PM 03/12 2 E PARIS 7.2 IN 0300 PM 03/12 2 E BRIDGEWATER 6.0 IN 0230 PM 03/12 HOLLAND PATENT 6.0 IN 0700 PM 03/12 1 NNW MAYNARD 5.5 IN 0130 PM 03/12 WHITESBORO 5.1 IN 1211 PM 03/12 1 S TRENTON FALLS 5.0 IN 0310 PM 03/12 1 SE POINT ROCK 3.9 IN 0400 PM 03/12 ...ONONDAGA COUNTY... BALDWINSVILLE 6.5 IN 0126 PM 03/12 1 S ONONDAGA 5.5 IN 0151 PM 03/12 SYRACUSE 5.1 IN 0100 PM 03/12 SYRACUSE AIRPORT KSYR 3.5 IN 0500 PM 03/12 ...OTSEGO COUNTY... 1 NW UNADILLA 8.1 IN 0400 PM 03/12 3 E NEW LISBON 8.0 IN 0245 PM 03/12 WEST END 8.0 IN 0300 PM 03/12 MILFORD 8.0 IN 0305 PM 03/12 1 N LAURENS 7.0 IN 0230 PM 03/12 SCHENEVUS 7.0 IN 0255 PM 03/12 CHERRY VALLEY 7.0 IN 0300 PM 03/12 2 S LAURENS 6.5 IN 0245 PM 03/12 ONEONTA 6.0 IN 0200 PM 03/12 2 NW WELLS BRIDGE 6.0 IN 0230 PM 03/12 UNADILLA 6.0 IN 0315 PM 03/12 ...SENECA COUNTY... WATERLOO 5.5 IN 1025 AM 03/12 ...TOMPKINS COUNTY... 3 NNE BESEMER 10.0 IN 0311 PM 03/12 DANBY 7.0 IN 1114 AM 03/12 ETNA 7.0 IN 0155 PM 03/12 WEST DANBY 6.3 IN 1014 AM 03/12 ITHACA 5.0 IN 1211 PM 03/12 National Weather Service out of Buffalo's reports below... ...CAYUGA COUNTY... DUCK LAKE 5.5 IN 0900 AM 03/12 43.14N/76.69W ...JEFFERSON COUNTY... WEST CARTHAGE 0.3 ENE 2.8 IN 0700 AM 03/12 43.97N/75.62W ...LEWIS COUNTY... 2 S NEW BREMEN 2.7 IN 1230 PM 03/12 43.81N/75.43W LOWVILLE 2.5 IN 0700 AM 03/12 43.79N/75.48W HIGHMARKET 2W 2.3 IN 0600 AM 03/12 43.58N/75.52W CONSTABLEVILLE 1.2 NW 1.0 IN 0500 AM 03/12 43.58N/75.45W ...ONTARIO COUNTY... GENEVA 3.5 IN 0800 AM 03/12 42.88N/77.03W CANANDAIGUA 4.6 S 2.0 IN 0930 AM 03/12 42.82N/77.29W BRISTOL HARBOUR 1.5 IN 0700 AM 03/12 42.75N/77.34W ...OSWEGO COUNTY... MINETTO 0.1 SE 4.4 IN 0800 AM 03/12 43.40N/76.48W MEXICO 2SW 3.9 IN 0700 AM 03/12 43.44N/76.27W 2 N RICHLAND 3.5 IN 0830 AM 03/12 43.60N/76.05W ...WAYNE COUNTY... CLYDE 0.3 WNW 3.5 IN 0817 AM 03/12 43.08N/76.88W PALMYRA 1.6 NW 3.3 IN 0835 AM 03/12 43.08N/77.25W MACEDON 2.6 ESE 0.9 IN 0648 AM 03/12 43.05N/77.26W