How new COVID-19 guidance on ballparks impacts Syracuse Mets fans

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Opening day went about as well as you could hope for the Syracuse Mets. More than 350 fans went through COVID-19 testing protocols, with hundreds more showing proof of vaccination.

New guidance from New York State is going to change the gameday experience that the Mets spent the whole offseason planning for, but there was belief these restrictions would come at some point.

“At the end of the day it is about public safety. These things aren’t made up I don’t believe and we are going to work with the state and we are going to adhere to the rules and be positive about it,” said Jason Smorol, General Manager of the Syracuse Mets.

“The fans were great yesterday, they were great. They understood it. They wore masks and asked questions. We gave them answers,” Smorol said.

In two weeks, those who are vaccinated can have normal seating. For unvaccinated people, seating will be at a six foot distance with masks and 33 percent capacity in those sections.

After a week away, the team will be home that week for a six game home game against Lehigh Valley.