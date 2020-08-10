How One CNY Toy Maker Is Giving Back This Upcoming Holiday Season

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Al Doc Hughes has been selling homemade wooden toys at craft fairs for more than twenty years but his plans have changed this year due to COVID-19.

With the pandemic shutting down most fairs, Doc decided to give back this year and he’s committed to donating his wooden toys to three local organizations. He’s calling his latest project ‘Operation Elfish and he’s asking other crafters who may be interested, to help him make spirits brighter this upcoming holiday season.

To learn more about how you can help, contact him at (315) 237-3333 or visit Facebook.com/WoodHosptial13021.

