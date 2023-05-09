SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If your kids have access to the internet and social media apps, it’s crucial they know who they are communicating with.

“She thought she was talking to one of her best friends over Snapchat and it wasn’t at all,” said Manlius Police Sergeant Ken Hatter.

Police say a student from East Syracuse Minoa’s Pine Grove Middle School was talking with 24-year-old Louis Fratangelo who threatened to share naked images he stole from her Snapchat with her friends and family if she didn’t share more. Investigators say he even got one child’s home address.

“But then unbeknownst to the parents he arrived at her home and she was just too scared to go outside,” Hatter explained, “Which who knows what would have happened had she.”

Parents can take an active role in protecting their children’s online activity.

“The best parental control that parents can utilize are themselves,” explained tech expert Burton Kelso.

Kelso along with police encourage parents and kids to keep the lines of communication open and keep a close eye on what they’re looking at online and when they’re scrolling social media. There are apps you can download but Androids and iPhones come with their own features.

“You can turn on parental controls for smart phones to limit your kids from going to inappropriate websites and you can set up features that allow your kids to not be on their devices past a specific time,” Kelso said.

Some allow you to monitor who they are emailing and chatting with.

The McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center also provides online safety education to students about the seemingly harmless photos they post.

“You’d be surprised with some pictures that you post, how much information those pictures share,” explained Lauren Penizotto, the Outreach and Education Director at the McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center. “I always use the example of a sports uniform. You’re playing basketball. What’s on that uniform? It might be the name of the school, the number you play for, your last name. So while it’s not a hurtful picture it does share a lot of information for you.”

Gaming devices also have parental controls so you can be alerted to who you’re children are communicating with.