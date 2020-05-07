How some are balancing teaching at home while parenting

(WSYR-TV) — As local educators try to end the academic year on a high note, many of them still have to navigate keeping their own children engaged while teaching remotely.

It has been more than 50 days since many teachers have been in a classroom with their students. For many teachers, who are also parents, remote learning has presented a unique set of challenges.

Glenn Gesek is a special education teacher at East Syracuse Elementary and a father of three. He has started virtual office hours to help students with their assignments, create balance and develop a more personal connection with his students.

“There are definitely times I have to put things aside and be a parent, but I also have to be ready to talk to students at different times about different things,” Gesek said.

His colleague, Justine Hill, is keeping her third-graders engaged all day and sometimes in the evening, while caring for her young daughter.

“I feel like through all of this the biggest positive for me is I’ve gotten a closer glimpse at who my kids are and they’ve gotten a closer glimpse at who I am too,” Hill said.

Their support also extends to their students’ families who are navigating tough and unexpected challenges during the pandemic.

“I’ve never been more proud to be a teacher and a lot of that is because I saw so many of my colleagues coming together and saying now what? How are we going to make this a great end of year for kids? How are we going to keep them engaged, because that’s really what matters the most to us,” Hill said.

Counselors in the East Syracuse-Minoa Central School District are holding virtual “office hours” to support teachers and staff — as well as students and their parents for the remainder of the school year.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Jennifer Sanders on Twitter @JSandersNC9.