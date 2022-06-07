SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The need for the rain jacket goes away late tonight and then you’ll want to have the shades in hand for Wednesday.

OVERNIGHT:

A cold front is slated to move through CNY overnight Tuesday with rain showers moving east and out of the region.

Lows drop into the 50s come Wednesday morning as the air starts to dry out although clouds will linger.

WEDNESDAY:

There likely is going to be some extra clouds around to start Wednesday but more in the way of sun is expected to develop during the late morning and afternoon.

It’s a very comfortable day on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s and a nice breeze too.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT – THURSDAY:

Another area of low pressure developing along the stalled cold front to our south could send a quick shot of rain into CNY late Wednesday night into the start of Thursday before we turn drier as Thursday progresses.

Lows Wednesday night drop into the 50s and highs are cool for June on Thursday in the 60s as the clouds linger even when the rain tapers.

FRIDAY:

High pressure builds in once again to end the week and provides Central New York with more sunshine, a busy breeze and comfortable air. Highs on Friday should be pretty close to where they should be this time of year.

By the way, the average high for the 10th day of June is 76°.

What about the weekend weather? There’s some uncertainty right now regarding the weekend outlook, but things will become clearer as we head towards the weekend. At the very least be prepared for cooler than normal temperatures and the possibility of some showers both days.