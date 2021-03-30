How soon before we get herd immunity?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, New York began vaccinating anyone over the age of 30, regardless of any occupation or medical condition. Next week, New York joins several other states in opening the COVID vaccination program to anyone over 18 for the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine, or over 16 for the Pfizer/BioNtech shot.

As vaccines become more available, the question becomes when will we get our lives back to normal? Well, that’s complicated.

On the same day of New York’s expanded vaccination efforts, President Joe Biden urged governors who had lifted mask mandates and other restrictions on gatherings to reinstate the policies. Meanwhile, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control is worried about a fourth COVID spike as the number of infections increases.

As of this post, the CDC reports more than 94-million Americans or 36.7% of the adult population have received at least one shot of the vaccine, and 52.5 million or 20.4% of adults have been fully vaccinated.

Progress, but still a long way to the finish line.

In a recent Senate testimony, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said we are not sure what herd immunity is, but estimated between 70% and 85% of the population needs to be vaccinated or otherwise immune to reach that goal.

Based on some calculations using the most recently available numbers of the population, the number of Americans already infected and recovered, and the pace of vaccination at the current rate here are a couple of estimates.



Fully vaccinated*: To get 85% of American adults fully vaccinated (2 Pfizer or Moderna shots or one Johnson & Johnson) would take 165 days at the current rate averaging 972,000 completed vaccinations per day. That’s about mid-September. We would hit the 70% figure in about 126 days or about mid-August, just in time for the New York State Fair.



One shot of two*: At the same rate, it would take 74 days or about two and a half months to get 85% of the adult population just one shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna two-shot vaccine at the current rate of about 1.58 million per day. That would be mid-June. Days to Herd Immunity? by Lou Gulino

Reaching the 70% level at that same daily rate of vaccination would take about 51 days, or sometime in late May.

Again, these are estimates, based on the current rate of vaccination reported by the CDC. Vaccine supplies are expected to become more plentiful in the coming weeks and the federal government and state governments are planning more vaccination sites, so things can move at an even quicker pace.

CNN reported in a recent Senate hearing, Dr. Fauci said, “We don’t really know what that magical point of herd immunity is, but we do know that if we get the overwhelming population vaccinated, we’re going to be in good shape. We ultimately would like to get and have to get children into that mix.”

*To arrive at these numbers we used 2019 adult population estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau, the vaccination data from the CDC, and the number of Americans infected by the virus from Johns Hopkins.