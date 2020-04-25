How SUNY Canton Maintains A Successful Online Learning Program

Online learning has become the new normal for many universities nation-wide due to COVID-19. SUNY Canton offers over 20 flexible associate & bachelor level online degree programs, for students who wish to achieve a higher education right from home.

The programs range from Business Administration, to Early Childhood, Finance, Forensic Criminology and dozens more. Molly Mott, Associate Provost and Dean of Academic Support Services at SUNY Canton says students can still get a sense of a classroom environment from online. “Our online students can actually participate in the life of the campus… we create virtual career fairs, virtual study abroad fairs…” she adds.

Melissa Evans, admissions director at SUNY Canton says with virtual tutoring and other services available, the response from online students has been positive. “Just because you’re studying online doesn’t mean you’re studying alone.” she added.

A virtual open house will be available Saturday, April 25th starting at 9:30 a.m. Summer session begins May 28th. For more information visit Canton.edu