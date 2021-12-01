How supply chain issues are affecting holiday shopping and deals

DeWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Experts in retail from Syracuse University say the supply chain issues are impacting holiday shopping and sales after the holidays.

Shelley Kohan is an adjunct professor at the Whitman School of Management. She says there are issues affecting retail stores. “With supply chain issues a lot of retailers were low on stock, they had to edit back some assortments and they don’t have as many assortments that are out there and consumers had to think about a secondary list.”

She says it varies from retailer to retailer. She recommends people shop as early as they can for their Christmas gifts. She mentioned that some stores have an app that shows how busy a store is, for the people who are concerned about coronavirus.

For those who want to try and get a better deal after the holidays, Kohan recommends you shop as soon after Christmas as possible. “These sales typically started December 25, so they typically start when a lot of retailers are closed but you can go online and get things.” She added you may have some luck shopping on the 26th and a few days after. She said because some stores aren’t getting as much inventory, so some items may be out of stock.