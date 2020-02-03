How Syracuse ranks with New York State EMS shortage

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Could we be looking at a shortage of EMS workers in New York State? According to a survey by the State Department of Health, we are.

The study found that New York State has nine percent fewer certified providers than it did 10 years ago.

Low pay was the main reason for the decline, along with fewer volunteers and a “limited capacity to raise wages.”

Both volunteer and paid agencies reported a shortage in the number of qualified EMS providers, some saying it’s impacted ambulance response times.

As for Syracuse, AMR Operation Supervisor Nick Corbishley tells NewsChannel 9 they’re fully staffed, but he’s not surprised by the report.

Corbishley says rural areas have the hardest time hiring.

“It’s a much smaller pool of people,” Corbishley said. “It’s just hard to physically find the EMTs to staff the ambulances.”

The report states about 900 EMS agencies responded to the survey during the summer of 2018, which is about half of New York’s EMS agencies. 62 percent of respondents had an unfavorable outlook on their agency’s ability to recruit enough.

AMR gets around this problem with the Earn While You Learn Academy, something it adopted two years ago.

“We’re hiring people without any healthcare experience and we’re giving them full time hours and a full time job while putting them through the EMT course,” said Corbishley.

Once they’re on the job, Corbishley says those employees can still battle low wages.

According to the report, one of the reasons it’s hard to raise those wages is because neither government payers nor private insurers are willing to raise ambulance payments to increase wages.

Another main problem is the reimbursement rate.

“We’re actually losing money when we transport a patient that has Medicaid or Medicare,” said Corbishley.

Programs he says most people in urban areas rely on, and the reimbursement rates for those calls are actually less than the cost of the call itself.

“There are many state associations made up of ambulance members that are working with the Governor’s office as well as multiple other groups, to try and get those reimbursement rates increased so we don’t have to see ambulance closures across the country,” said Corbishley.

In the meantime, those at AMR will still be there when you call.

“We love that we can go somewhere and make someone’s life a little bit better,” said Corbishley.

The report also compares the salaries of EMS workers in certain areas of New York.

Syracuse ranks fourth highest on that list at $34,760. Albany, Binghamton, and Rochester rank higher.

