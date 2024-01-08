LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you haven’t been able to stop by Lights on the Lake this past holiday season, you can still go this week, and support local charities while you’re at it.

From Monday, Jan. 8 through Friday, Jan. 12, Lights on the Lake will be open from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Vehicle passes will be $5, and all of the proceeds will go to local charities.

Each night will benefit the following charities:

The following information is courtesy of Galaxy Media and Lights on the Lake.

Monday, Jan. 8: Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter

Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter, located in Jamesville, NY, opened its doors in October 2015. since then, over 500 dogs have been adopted and over 140 inmates have gone through their program

For more information or to donate visit www.JamesvilleSecondChance.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 9: Guiding Eyes for the Blind

Guiding Eyes for the Blind provides guide dogs to those dealing with vision loss free of charge. They’re passionate about pairing exceptional dogs with individuals in need to allow for greater independence and a better quality of life. Our Central New York volunteers care for and teach puppies, cultivating highly trained guide dogs. They spend more than a year doing hours of training and socializing to ensure that each pup is well-socialized and obedient. The journey to becoming a professional guide dog takes up to three years and can cost up to $50,000 annually. Your generous donations will support the care and training of future guide dogs. It’s also an opportunity to spread the word about the incredibly important service that these beautiful animals provide.

For more information, visit www.guidingeyes.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 10: LAUNCH

LAUNCH is proud to aid adults and children with learning disabilities throughout Central New York. The organization helps its clients reach personal goals through education, career training, and life skills. Your generous contributions help LAUNCH empower its clients to reach their full potential. Right now, LAUNCH is hoping to purchase a van to enable them to transport their clients to community events, training, and work. The purchase of a van enables clients to have safe, reliable transportation so they can continue to better themselves.

For more information, visit www.launchcny.org.

Thursday, Jan. 11: Bailey’s Boutique

Bailey’s Boutique is a student-created and student-run store that offers free clothing, hygiene products, school supplies, and meals to young people in need. The store was founded by two sisters who envisioned a place where students could stock up on the essentials without shame or stigma. Bailey’s Boutique was created three years ago and continues to grow, now serving more than a thousand students each month. The store survives solely on donations. Your contributions allow Bailey’s Boutique to continue providing students with essential personal care items, food, and clothing so they can focus on excelling academically.

Friday, Jan. 12: St. Patrick Hunger Project