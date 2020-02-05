How the Nuisance Abatement process works for ‘problem properties’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After complaints from neighbors and tallying up the crimes at a home in Sedgwick, the City of Syracuse is taking steps to make sure that home remains vacant.

Heater Rice, who lives near Grant Boulevard, said this neighborhood in Sedgwick is mostly safe. But, there’s been a lot of activity at the home on 707 Grant Boulevard.

Most recently, an officer involved shooting.

“Honestly, I just would like the neighborhood to be safe,” Rice said.

In 2019, police responded there 38 times.

“When they’re indicating in and out of traffic – meaning cars pull up or pedestrians pull up or walk up, go in and they’re only in there for a few minutes, sometimes less, and they’re back out, that’s usually indicative of drug activity,” said Deputy Chief Joe Cecile with the Syracuse Police Department. “And then we focus from that angle.”

The city is now moving forward with a Nuisance Abatement action.

If this goes through, nobody would be allowed to live there for up to a year.

In order to use this tool, there needs to be three serious charges issued at the home within two years.

In this case, there were drug charges, a robbery ending in a stabbing and the officer-involved shooting. That all happened in one year.

“Often times, there are problem properties that don’t meet that threshold,” said Mayor Ben Walsh. “We do have other tools that we can use through code enforcement in particular, but also through law enforcement, to try to address the issues that are stemming from these properties.”

Last year, Cecile said they used the Nuisance Abatement Law against less than a handful of properties. And in those cases, complaints from neighbors helped too.

“The more we know what’s happening at a property every day, the more we’re in a position to do something about it,” said Walsh. “And again, what’s happening on Grant Boulevard is the result of a partnership between the city and the community to make sure that we’re holding that property owner accountable.”

And according to those in the city, there’s a home like this in almost every neighborhood.

“I hope that if there’s other areas in the city where neighborhoods feel like this is happening… I hope they can get the same attention that we’re getting,” said Rice.

In the case of the Grant Boulevard home, there will be a hearing on the abatement on March 2. Typically, there’s a hearing officer there who will give a recommendation after the event to the Chief of Police.

Then, Chief Kenton Buckner has the power to decide how long they’d like the abatement to last – meaning, how long they’re trying to prevent anyone from living in the home.

