(WSYR-TV)– As soon as September 16, Americans could be seeing a major change in the economy due to a growing threat of a potential rail strike.

According to The Hill, roughly 115,000 rail workers could walk off the job as soon as September 16 if they cannot agree to a new contract with the Presidential Emergency Board.

The contract offered to the Presidential Emergency Board by rail workers include a 24% pay raise, back pay, and cash bonuses. However, according to MSN, many railroad workers belong to unions that haven’t yet agreed to a deal.

The Hill also reports on the uncertainty on whether workers would vote to ratify PEB recommendations that do not address their concerns about punishing hours and rigid schedules that make it difficult to take time off for any reason.

Alan Baer, CEO of the New York-based shipping company OL USA, reportedly told CNBC on Wednesday that there aren’t enough truck drivers to move the rail-bound containers if a strike were to happen.

According to the National Mediation Board, the idea is to help alleviate the tension between railroads and unions. The creation of the board helped to delay strikes, lockouts, or other forms of self-help, lasting for 60 days. After the board reported to the President, the workers had another 30-day cooling-off period to consider the contract presented by the board.

If no agreements made by the end of the cooling-off period, the workers can then partake in strikes, lockouts, and other forms of self-help. Further damaging the economy as railroads help transfer commodities that are too heavy for trucks to haul.

How Does this Impact Central New York?

If railroads stop transporting critical items like grain, coal, diesel, steel, and other necessities, the industries that rely on these supplements will be hit hardest.

If an agreement is not made, the strike can lead to empty store shelves and increase in prices due to the lack of consumer goods. Prices on groceries, clothing, and even fossil feuls like natural gas. This will effect everyone nationally, unfortunately meaning that gas prices may go back up if the strike does happen.

The 60-day cooling period is set to expire at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on September 16. At this time, President Biden will not have the power to prevent a strike. Congress will have the ability to mediate the situation but as CNN reports, that would require a level of bipartisanship that is rare in Washington just weeks ahead of midterm elections.

Why are Rail Workers Threatening to go on Strike?

Many rail workers argue that they are pushing for change primarily due to the lack of secure time off. Workers do not receive a timely notice before working a shift and are not acquainted with a decent amount of sleep before starting their shifts’ which are often over 12 hours. They are also not accommodated for traveling.

According to MSN, Congress last acted to end a rail strike 30 years ago, meaning that many lawmakers have never had to deal with a situation like this and may not have the knowledge to deal with the process. Their lack of knowledge could cause further issues within the situation.