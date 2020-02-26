How the stocks are affected by coronavirus

(WSYR-TV) — Stocks sold off again on Tuesday due to coronavirus concerns.

The Dow Jones dropped 879.44 points, NASDAQ dropped 255.67 points and S&P 500 dropped 97.68 points.

Rick Reagan with The Reagan Companies talked with NewsChannel 9 on Tuesday about coronavirus and why it is affecting stocks.

Here is a list of the reasons why:

Slows business and manufacturing in affected areas

China, Italy, South Korea and Japan are major economies

Can affect supply chains in less-affected countries

This is what has happened with stocks during previous outbreaks:

Stocks usually drop six to 13 percent

The drops happen quickly

Recovery is V shaped, which means that when stocks drop sharply, they can usually get the money back quickly

