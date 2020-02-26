(WSYR-TV) — Stocks sold off again on Tuesday due to coronavirus concerns.
The Dow Jones dropped 879.44 points, NASDAQ dropped 255.67 points and S&P 500 dropped 97.68 points.
Rick Reagan with The Reagan Companies talked with NewsChannel 9 on Tuesday about coronavirus and why it is affecting stocks.
Here is a list of the reasons why:
- Slows business and manufacturing in affected areas
- China, Italy, South Korea and Japan are major economies
- Can affect supply chains in less-affected countries
This is what has happened with stocks during previous outbreaks:
- Stocks usually drop six to 13 percent
- The drops happen quickly
- Recovery is V shaped, which means that when stocks drop sharply, they can usually get the money back quickly
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Fentanyl-laced meth from Mexico poses new deadly threat, DEA says
- 2 men file lawsuits against Syracuse University, others over abuse allegations
- How the stocks are affected by coronavirus
- Family Healthcast: 2/25/2020
- Get ready to ‘Spring Forward’ on March 8, 2020
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App