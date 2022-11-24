(WSYR-TV)– With bellies full and Thanksgiving winding down people are turning their attention to one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year. Whether you’re venturing out for Black Friday deals or surfing the internet for online steals scammers are out in full force.

“Scammers are just trying to do everything they can to separate us from our money and we have to look out for them.” Matt Krueger, Communications Director, Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York

So how can you protect yourself and your wallet this holiday season? If you’re shopping online the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York recommends you know exactly where you’re buying from ensuring it’s a reputable source and an official website.

Check and see if there’s contact information at the bottom of the website and if it’s a social media account see how long the page has been up, if it’s a few weeks old it’s probably a red flag.

“They have become very savvy in using social media to attack us with those pop-up ads that are bogus… and the next thing you know you’re giving up your personal and financial information and you’re opening yourself up to identity theft.” Matt Krueger, Communications Director, Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York

If you’re heading out to the stores in person the BBB recommends that you only take one credit card with you so if it gets stolen you only have to cancel one card instead of a whole wallet full.

Grab a cart when you go shopping. If you’re holding too many things in your hand and put down your keys, wallet, or phone there’s a good chance you’ll misplace or forget something. And if you plan to go from store to store consider bringing a blanket or tarp to cover up your value presents.

However, if you choose to shop this holiday season, make sure you air on the side of common sense and remember if it looks too good to be true, it probably is.