How to be environmentally friendly this holiday season

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) wants to remind New Yorkers to recycle right, especially during the holidays.

While lights are fun to add brightness to your home, don’t throw them away when it’s time to take them down.

If you do not plan to keep them for next year, recycle them, but they cannot go into your regular household blue bins. Instead, bring holiday lights to local home improvement stores and they will take them for you and properly recycle them.

The NYSDEC is also offering advice to wrap your presents in ways that are better for the environment.

Metallic and plastic wrapping paper is not recyclable, and the NYSDEC recommends saving clothing boxes, ribbons, bows, and wrapping paper to use again next year. Gift bags and baskets can also be used instead of wrapping paper, and they are able to be reused over and over.

