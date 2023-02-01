Smiling Woman with Valentine greeting card and gift box having a video call chat on laptop, online shopping, enjoy holidays at home. Selective focus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the season of love! Valentine’s Day is almost here, which means you still have time to give your loved one something special.

Although marketing ads and other social media posts recommend getting your special someone something expensive and flashy, sometimes the best gifts are the simple things.

If you’re looking to get your partner something special this Valentine’s Day but don’t want to break the bank, it’s worth scoping out your local drug stores like Rite Aid, Walgreens or CVS.

At drug stores, you not only can find all the valentines essentials like cards and chocolates but also gift wrap, bags and more.

If you’re in need of some ideas, Rite Aid Expert Retail Leaders have some tips to elevate your Valentine’s Day gifts.

Top five tips on elevating your Valentine’s Day gifts

1. Wrap and decorate your gift

A little decoration goes a long way. When gift giving, presentation is important. That’s why considering red and pink colored gift wrapping, from tissue paper to bags, is a good idea to elevate your gift.

Giving a little effort goes a long way and will heighten your partner’s excitement before they open their surprise.

2. Add something extra with a Valentine-themed product

Getting your partner some roses and chocolates is the bare minimum. Why not look around some more and see if there’s a V-Day-themed product that they would love?

Consider something like a heart-shaped tumbler or a heart-shaped blush and bronzer compact.

3. Gift them a sweet scent they will love

A woman can never have enough perfume. That’s why getting your partner a fan-favorite fragrance is a good idea for a gift because it’s something she will wear and use.

There are lots of different options to choose from at Rite Aid so there’s a good chance you’ll see something you think she would like.

4. A bouquet of something sweet

Who says a bouquet needs to be filled with flowers? Why not chocolate instead?

This idea is a great Valentine’s day gift because it elevates the chocolate idea mixed with the flower idea into one great bouquet.

Plus a bouquet made out of chocolate is more affordable than a big bouquet of fancy flowers.

5. Replace a boring card with a love letter

Valentine’s Day is the day to remind your partner how much you appreciate and love them and nothing says that more than a love letter.

Ditch the old boring card and treat your partner to a nice heartfelt card with a love note on the inside. Profess your love through writing on a beautiful card your partner can look at any time to remind him/herself how much you love them.

If you want to save even more money, save your Valentine’s Day shopping for Monday, February 13. On that day, Rite Aid will be hosting a one-day-only 30 percent off Valentine’s Day candy when you buy online and pick it up in-store.