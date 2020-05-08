How to get birds to flock to your yard

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Have you heard them lately?

Dr. Emma Greig, Project Manager of Project FeederWatch said, “You might notice one flying through your yard over and over again with a little bit of fluff in its mouth.”

Birds are everywhere! Now that we’re spending more time at home, take a closer gander in your own backyard and see what you find.

Dr. Greig said, “One thing that you can start doing now is looking for nests. Birds, like robins, and cardinals, and some of the birds that a lot of us are hearing during their dawn chorus displays, which is what you were observing, they’re starting to build nests now.”

Thinking of inviting a flock to the yard? If you don’t already have a birth bath, you can easily make your own!

Dr. Greig said, “You can just put out a tray with water. That will attract all kinds of birds and you don’t even need the trouble of buying bird seed. Offer foods that are healthy and clean just as you would if you’re having guests come to your house.”

You can find ways to make your own bird feeder online with supplies already in your home. Lindsay Raychel found this way which requires a clean plastic bottle, a thumbtack, scissors, a pencil or two, and some string or ribbon. Just punch a few holes in it, give the birds a place to rest, put some string on top so you can hang it, and fill it with birdseed.

Dr. Greig said, “You can also do things like leave a little patch of your yard kind of messy. Because grass will grow and go to seed, birds will eat that seed and so will insects. It will create a wonderful habitat for not just birds but other creatures as well.”

You can share what you find in your backyard with Cornell’s Lab of Ornithology and become a citizen scientist. Check out their different citizen science projects here.