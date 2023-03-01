(WSYR-TV) — It’s all about the luck of the Irish! Saint Patrick’s Day is almost here and with that comes many traditions to bring yourself luck, which the Irish know all about in their folklore about good and bad fortune.

The “luck of the Irish” saying is an old reference associated with Irish miners in America who found gold and silver during the gold rush in the 19th century, but Irish folklore has always been known for its legends about occurrences that bring good and bad fortune.

In regards to Saint Patrick’s Day, it’s a holiday that revolves around the patron saint of Ireland and its national apostle, Saint Patrick, who was a Roman Britain that was kidnapped and brought to Ireland as a 16-year-old slave in the fifth century. He later escaped but is known for returning to Ireland and is credited with bringing Christianity to the people.

It was in the centuries following Saint Patrick’s death that he became a symbol of importance to the Irish People. It was because of him that an Irish clover or a shamrock became a symbol standing for the Holy Trinity (Father, Son and Holy Spirit) using the three leaves in the legend of St. Patrick.

That’s why in the ninth or 10th century, Saint Patrick’s Day became a holiday as Irish people observed the Roman Catholic feast day of St. Patrick on March 17.

Over the next century, the holiday not only celebrates Saint Patrick but other Irish symbols of luck like leprechauns, pots of gold and Irish American traditions like wearing green, drinking green beer and going to parades.

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day and the topic of good luck, why not bring some luck in your life with some positive daily affirmations and get on the “lucky girl syndrome” train?

17 affirmations to bring more luck into your life

1. “Everything works out for me. The universe gives me whatever I want because everything works out for me.”

2. “I always have good luck on my side.”

3. “I always attract good luck in all areas of my life.”

4. “I’m always in the right place at the right time.”

5. “Good things are always happening to me.”

6. “I’m lucky with money.”

7. “I’m lucky in all areas of my life.”

8. “Good luck flows to me.”

9. “I am surrounded by positive energy that attracts good luck.”

10. “I am my own good luck charm.”

11. ” I am worthy of all the good luck that comes my way.”

12. “I have an abundance of good luck in my life.”

13. “I always make the most of my good luck.”

14. “I enjoy having good luck in my life.”

15. “I am a lucky person.”

16. “Attracting good luck is easy for me.”

17. “I’m lucky in love.”

How to use affirmations in your daily life

When using these lucky affirmations, follow the steps below to make sure you will successfully manifest good luck into your life.