SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re heading into the most wonderful time of year, but if you’re trying to lose weight, it can be the most stressful time.

NewsChannel 9 turned to Syracuse Registered Dietitian Emily Tills for advice on how to stay on track without missing out.

“The hard part for many people around Thanksgiving time is that endless supply of food or the endless options,” said Tills.

The good news? One meal won’t make or break all your hard work on weight loss.

However, there are ways to enjoy the holiday without feeling stuffed.

Start with how you begin your day.

“Saving calories for the end of the day usually ends up backfiring,” said Tills. “You’re better off having breakfast, having lunch, having your normal snacks as usual where you’re going into those meals not feeling hangry and saying, what can I eat right now I’m starving and I need everything in my path.”

When it comes time to enjoy appetizers, Tills suggests putting everything on a plate and walking away from the spread.

“If you can put it on a plate and step away, you have more awareness of how much is there, what you’ve served yourself, and also making that conscience decision to go back and grab more,” she said.

The same goes for the main meal.

“Try to put some color and then make sure that there’s a little space around them [sides] so you have more awareness on what those portion sizes are looking like,” she said.

If you’re still hungry and want to go back for seconds, you absolutely should. Tills says you can also bring Tupperware and take food home with you.

The only thing you shouldn’t put on your plate or bring home is guilt.

Tills also says there’s no need to start a cleanse or fast the next day.

“You may feel a little bit bloated the next day but you’re not going to gain weight from one meal where you overate from or where you didn’t have a balanced meal. Your best bet is just picking back up where you left off and continuing on with your normal routine the next day,” she said.

If a family member makes a comment about what you’re eating, she suggests changing the topic or asking them to please not make comments about what you’re eating.