N.Y. (WETM) – Technology is continuing to progress, making the demand for high-tech toys greater by the year. However, with this increase in technology and demand comes the need to increase privacy protection and precautionary safety measures for children.

According to the New York State Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection, the most common types of technology toys include games, robots, dolls and wearable technology. While these toys provide entertainment to children, they also pose concerns about a breach of security and privacy in your home.

In an attempt to reduce the potential for danger with these toys, the NYS Division of Consumer Protection has provided some tips to provide a safer experience for children who utilize them.

Before purchase tips

Confirm that the toy is age-appropriate. Make sure to check ratings and hazards before purchasing the toy, and monitor your child while they play with it to ensure safe use.

Understand the toy’s major features. Make sure you understand what the toy includes and its functions. Make yourself aware of any cameras, microphones and facial or speech recognition features, as well as default settings on the toy.

Look for parental controls on the toy. Some toys that require interaction may come with parental control information. The Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act requires companies to provide notice and gain parental approval before collecting, using or disclosing a child’s personal information. This act gives you the ability to control what information is collected from your children.

Read policy documents. Some tech toys that are connected to the internet will continuously upload information to company servers. Reading policy documents will keep you in the loop with what information is being stored and what is being deleted.

Research toy complaints. Search on parent blogs, social media and security company websites for issues that other parents have encountered with the toy.



After purchase tips

Create a fake persona for the toy. When setting up the toy, if additional information is required, such as a name or date of birth, use a different name or a nickname and an alternative birthdate. This way, if your toy is hacked it decreases the chance of child identity theft.

Ensure privacy settings are set for maximum protection. Turn on all privacy settings and block your child’s access to chat rooms. Make sure to occasionally check the toy and keep the software up to date.

Supervise your children while they play with the toy. By keeping an eye on how your child is utilizing the toy, you can be sure to quickly notice if something is not right.

Keep the internet connection secure. Never use technology-based toys on public Wi-Fi. Hackers can gain access to the toy on unsecured connections and find private information within.

Use a strong password. Make sure your passwords are unique and updated regularly. Use a passphrase instead and include special characters and numbers.

Watch out for accessories associated with the toy. Make sure to educate your children on in-app purchases and explain that they must get permission before making any purchases.

Stay informed. Fill out product registration cards and send them back to the manufacturer in case of any recalls on the toy.

Power the toy off. Make sure to disconnect the toy from the internet and turn it off when it isn’t being used. Personal privacy and information can still be accessed if the toy is connected to the internet in sleep mode.

Stay offline. Set limits on screen time and encourage your children to engage in other forms of play, such as playing old-fashioned games, reading books or putting together a puzzle.



If you think that your child’s toy has been hacked, you can report the incident to the Internet Crime Complaint Center. For more information on Child Identity Theft, visit the Division of Consumer Protection website.