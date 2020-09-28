How To Make Sweater Weather Styles Work For You

Sweater weather is nearly here and with so many different ways to wear a sweater these days, it can be challenging to style it in a way that works for you. Stylist and Fashion expert Allison Harrison is back with some simple ways to sport your sweater this fall in three easy ways.
To learn more about how Allison can help you, visit her online at AllisonRoseHarrison.com.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App