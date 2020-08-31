How To Manage Your Skin While Wearing A Mask In COVID-19

Wearing a mask has become part of our daily routines, but the acne and skin irritation that may come with it, isn’t necessarily something we want to sign up for. So how can we manage our skin while still ‘masking up?’

Makeup Artist Christi Monti says that a daily cleansing ritual may be just what you need. Monti adds that there are some extra steps that people might need to take to ensure their skin is clean and clear during COVID-19.

Christi Monti is a makeup artist in Central New York. To learn how she can help you, visit MontiMakeup.com.