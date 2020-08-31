How To Manage Your Skin While Wearing A Mask In COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Wearing a mask has become part of our daily routines, but the acne and skin irritation that may come with it, isn’t necessarily something we want to sign up for. So how can we manage our skin while still ‘masking up?’

Makeup Artist Christi Monti says that a daily cleansing ritual may be just what you need. Monti adds that there are some extra steps that people might need to take to ensure their skin is clean and clear during COVID-19.

Christi Monti is a makeup artist in Central New York. To learn how she can help you, visit MontiMakeup.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected