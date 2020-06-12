Interactive Maps

How To Online Shop For Swimsuits

Local News
Posted:

Shopping for swimsuits is often a daunting task, and while COVID-19 has closed storefronts we’ve had to resort to shopping online. Fashion stylist Allison Harrison gives us some advice on where to begin when it comes to shopping online for swimsuits.

First, Allison says to know the return policy of the store you’re browsing.  Harrison mentions you can order multiple sizes and then return if needed.  Harrison doesn’t advice you to ‘wish-shop’, “You want to be comfortable in something right now, not something down the road.” Lastly, she says to understand your body and make sure you feel confident in the bathing suit you’re wearing.   

To learn more about Allison you can visit her website AllisonRoseHarrison.com.

