How to prepare your lawn before the snow falls

KIRKVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A Lawn Care business owner gives neighbors tips on how to prepare before the snow falls.

Jim Barrett owns Premier Lawn Services out of Kirkville. He’s recommending residents prepare before it starts snowing. “Get out there and probably mow it a little shorter than normal, as probably in like 2.75 inches to 3 inches at the most because you want to try and avoid snow mold come spring time.”

He says leaves are still falling in some areas. “Leaving them matted on your lawn can kill your grass come Spring time especially if they get wet and soggy and snow sits there and rests on top of it.”

He also says leaving some of them won’t hurt. “If you mulch them up it just creates free fertilizer, and it’s perfectly fine to do just work it right down into the grass clippings.”