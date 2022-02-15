SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– A setback for many eager parents came last Friday when Pfizer pulled its FDA application for their vaccine for kids ages 6 months old to under 5 years old.

The reason for the sudden withdrawal was due to data showing that the two-dose series of the vaccine for children between the ages of two and under-five was not providing enough protection long-term, making a third dose more than likely.

“I think it’s really important to realize we have the safety data from the clinical trials. There’s no safety signal here at all that we need to be concerned about, but the advisory panel to the FDA really want to know what the dose series looks like in the 2-5 year olds so we can move forward with vaccinating our community.” Dr. Joseph Domachowske, Upstate Medical University Pediatric Doctor

While Pfizer continues its clinical trials, Medical Director at Summerwood Pediatrics, Dr. Robert Dracker, said the best way to protect our youngest population is to keep doing what we’ve been doing.

“You know masks, and good hand washing is still the best thing to do,” Dr. Dracker said. “Obviously, vaccination is the other very important approach.”

As more masks come off in public, Dr. Dracker said we’re not out of the woods just yet.

“Everyone wants to believe this is over, it’s not over.” Dr. robert dracker, medical director summerwood pediatrics

“People, unfortunately, are critical of medical personnel whose job is to protect the public, and people have had it with masks, but I’m sorry masks are still the best and effective way of preventing transmission,” Dr. Dracker continued.

Doctors anticipate Pfizer will resubmit its emergency use authorization to the FDA in the next couple of months.