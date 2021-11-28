How to protect yourself from online scammers this Cyber Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– With a few simple clicks your holiday shopping list can be done in no time, but when shopping for the best deals this Cyber Monday, the threat of being scammed may be at an all-time high.

According to Social Catfish, an online security site, a record $4.2 billion was lost to online scammers last year and they’re expecting that number to be broken again this year.

Why you may ask? Part of it has to do with global supply chain issues. Consumers who are desperate to find that hot ticket item that’s been out of stock in stores may show up on third-party sites that are really scams.

But no need to worry, the Better Business Bureau is offering some tips on how to protect yourself this holiday season.

With #CyberMonday almost here, the @bbb_us is warning consumers about online scams.



Here are some ways you can protect yourself:

🔴 Watch out for false advertising

🔴 Be aware of phishing emails/texts

🔴 Shop with a credit card



They warn to watch out for false advertising and phishing scams. These come in the form of unsolicited emails, texts, calls, and letters. Some may even claim you’ve won a free gift, don’t click on any suspicious links, or enter in your personal information.

Another way is to check if a site you’re shopping on is legit. You can do this by keeping a close eye on the web address in your browser. Secure web addresses always begin with HTTPS://

It’s always a good idea to make online purchases with a credit card, that way if a shady charge appears on your bank statement you can contest it through your credit card company. Don’t forget to price check before you buy too. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

And always remember, scammers may be silent, but their fraud can be violent for shoppers.