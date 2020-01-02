How to recycle your Christmas tree

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While many of us love keeping our Christmas trees up as long as possible, here’s some motivation to take it down.

The National Fire Protection Association says out of all house fires in the United States this month, nearly a third start with a Christmas tree. That’s because as it dries up, it becomes more of a fire hazard.

Onondaga County provides a great resource to recycle your tree after you take it down.



Dale Cocca, a recycling specialist with OCRRA, said, “Take your un-decorated, un-tinseled, un-bagged tree out to the curb and it’ll get picked up and mulched by that municipality.”

When it comes to trees, one man’s trash could be another man’s treasure.

Cocca said, “The yard waste ground up is actually turned into compost. So compost is made with three parts yard waste and one part food waste and the trees are actually very valuable for the production of compost.”

If your town doesn’t have curbside pickup, you can still recycle. OCRRA makes it quite easy at their Jamesville and Amboy locations.

Cocca said, “Just stop by the gatekeeper’s shed, let them know you have a tree and drop it off. They’ll be piled up and at the end of the day, they’ll be put into a larger pile. When our crews have time to start mulching them, they’ll grind them up within the next couple months.”



Cocca addedd, “Trees don’t go in the trash, they aren’t allowed in the trash and this is a way for people that don’t have curbside pickup to get their Christmas trees turned into mulch.”

The composting sites are open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every weekday until January 10. As long as your tree is un-decorated, you can bring it here and chuck it for free.

