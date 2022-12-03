Unrecognizable senior woman with paper bags doing Christmas shopping. Shopping center at Christmas time. Courtesy of Getty Images.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Did you know December 26 and 27 are known to be one of the two busiest days to make returns?

Whether the gift is not right for you, or someone else, learn how you can make returns at all of your favorite stores.

Bath & Body Works

Arguably one of the more popular stores to spend your holiday budget on, Bath & Body Works has a very simple and transparent return process.

According to their website, you have 14 days to return or exchange products.

To do so, you need to follow these two steps:

Return the products to a store as soon as possible – in the same condition and packaging.

Provide the invoice/receipt

Their website says, “In the case of faulty, damaged or incorrectly supplied goods, we may offer you a substitute or replacement product or we will give you a full refund through the possible means, including any delivery charges you paid for (if any). In any case you must return the faulty, damaged or incorrect products to us within 30 days in the same condition as supplied.”

Products you buy from them online can be returned to any of their store locations.

Bath & Body Works is not responsible for any loss or damage caused to your purchases while they are in your possession.

If you received a freebie from a deal or coupon during your time of purchase, you are expected to return the freebie item with your return.

If you return something that was purchased online, you are still responsible for the shipping cost. A refund from the return will go back via the method the customer used to pay.

Target

Target is accepting of all those who change their minds, as they accept returns for a full 90 days after purchase.

If you paid for your purchase with Target’s RedCard, you have an additional 30 days to make a return on any unwanted items.

You also have up to a year to return anything bought from Target owned brands or registry items.

Returns at a Target Store:

Bring your item and return barcode (from your packing slip, order details page, or receipt) to Guest Service

Target employees can also look up receipts using your original payment

Returns by mail:

View your order details to print a prepaid return mailing label You can also keep up to date on the status of your return there

Target will email you when they get your return to let you know when to expect your refund

If need be, you can print your receipt from an online order and bring it in if you are returning your items in store.

Return payments will be given back the same way you spent the money, unless you request otherwise.

Here is Target’s complete return policy.

Ulta Beauty

Ulta understands makeup and skin care gifts can be tricky. At Ulta, you have 60 days to return a product after its purchase date.

If you bring your product in within that time frame and with the original receipt, you will be refunded to your original payment method. If not, you will be refunded in the form of a gift card.

To return a product at Ulta Beauty:

All returns must be accompanied by all original components

Lost your receipt? No problem! Ulta is able to locate purchases made using your Ultamate Rewards Member number or Ulta account

If you are unable to return the product with its receipt and Ulta are unable to verify the original purchase price of the product, your refund will be in the form of an in-store credit equal to the lowest selling price at which the product was sold by Ulta Beauty during the 90-day period preceding the return. Guests will be asked to provide a valid government issued ID (i.e. driver’s license, state or military ID)

In order to offer the best shopping and product-return experience to as many guests as possible, Ulta Beauty reserves the right to limit returns if they have reason to suspect misuse of their generous Returns Policy (such as excessive returns, reseller activity or fraud)

Items purchased from other retailers, dealers or resellers and not directly from Ulta Beauty are not eligible for return, refund or exchange

According to their website, if you would like to exchange a product for the same item, no payment is required-just bring it in and you’re good to go. However, if you exchange for an item at a higher price point, you will need to pay for the difference in price and sales tax. Likewise, if you exchange for a different item at a lower price point, you will receive back the difference in price and sales tax.

An online or in-app purchase can be returned to Ulta by mail or by bringing it to any one of the Ulta Beauty stores.

If you are making a return from an online purchase, unless the product is damaged or incorrectly shipped, the customer will not be refunded for shipping.

Sephora

This holiday season, Sephora has a gift for you: an extended holiday return period.

According to their website, for in-store and online purchases of merchandise made on or after Friday October 28, 2022 through and including Friday December 2, 2022 that are returned or exchanged on or before Tuesday January 31, 2023, they offer an extended period for in-store exchanges.

Store credit in the form of a Sephora merchandise credit will be given to customers for returns made in-store, or online credit for returns made by mail initiated online.

Merchandise credits can only be used at Sephora stores and not on Sephora.com.

Any purchases made after Friday December 2, 2022 will follow their normal Return Policy guidelines.

Their original return policy timeframe is 30 days. If you return anywhere from 31-60 days after the purchase date, your returns can still be made, but for in-store credit.

Here is Sephora’s entire return policy.

GameStop

Attention all gamers! Not what you were looking to level up on this year? Here is how you can go about returning the gaming piece that isn’t right for you.

How to return at GameStop:

You have 15 days from your in-store purchase or receipt of shipment of a new item to exchange or return You have seven days for a used item

Unless there is an exception, there is no additional return time Click HERE to read their exceptions list & return policy in full



You can return most items in-store, online or by calling their customer service at 1-800-883-8895; online orders may be returned in-store without a fee, and shipped returns will receive a fee of $8.99.

Walmart

Like other retail options, Walmart is also having an extended return policy. Items purcahsed between October 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022 are returnable until January 31, 2023.

Some exceptions may apply (e.g. wireless phones, protection plans, select luxury goods.)

Without the extension, Walmart has a 90-day return policy.

How to return your items:

Bring it in Begin your return in the Walmart app or at Walmart.com Select the items you’d like to return & a reason for the return Choose “Return to store” to get a return barcode Review the return refund summary & submit your return Bring the email confirmation with you to the store along with your item

Ship it back View your order history in the Walmart app or at Walmart.com Select each item you’d like to return & select “Return by mail” to print your return label Package the item(s) along with all original packaging & accessories, then drop it off at USPS or FedEx locations

Let them help You can choose to bring your item into a store or print a shipping label Have your order number or receipt handy to start your return Click the link below & follow the steps to start your return or contact Walmart with any questions using the “Contact us” button



Best Buy

Looking for electronics? This year Best Buy says that Customers can shop with a peace of mind with easy returns!

Extended Holiday Returns Policy starts early. Purchases made Oct. 24, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022, have an extended return period through Jan. 14, 2023, excluding items purchased with a third-party contract.

Normally, most products have a 15-day return time frame. However, these days vary based on if you’re a Best Buy Totaltech™.

You can find the rest of Best Buy’s return policy here!

SYNPLE

Don’t be deterred from shopping at local businesses if you’re shy about understanding return policies!

SYNPLE is a boutique located at 70 Main Street, in Camillus.

The lifestyle boutique sells from multiple brans and ships worldwide. They offer a wide variety of clothing, accessories and even home decor!

As for their return policy, all returns will be accepted within 7 days with original receipt. The original method of payment will be credited.

For their entire return policy, click here!

Marshalls/TJ Maxx/HomeGoods

The trifecta of holiday shopping: Marshalls. TJ Maxx and HomeGoods, all in the same TJX Companies all share the same return policy.

According to their website:

Holiday Return Policy For Items Purchased In Stores: Purchases made between 10/9/2022 and 12/24/2022 may be returned through 1/25/2023. Normal return policy will apply to all purchases made beginning 12/26/2022

Holiday Return Policy For Items Purchased Online: Purchases made between 10/9/2022 and 12/25/2022 may be returned through 2/3/2023. Normal return policy will apply to all purchases made beginning 12/26/2022

Items Purchased In Stores: You may return Merchandise purchased in-store to any open HomeGoods store within 30 days of purchase

Returns By Mail: You may return Merchandise purchased online to any open HomeGoods store within 40 days of your order date. Alternatively, merchandise purchased online can be returned using their return-by-mail option



American Eagle/Aerie

Whether you’re looking to return a pair of jeans to A&E or a new pair of leggings from Aerie, their policies are the same!

For in-store returns and exchanges:

Bring proof of purchase (receipt, invoice, order confirmation page, order details page, order emails) and the credit card used to make the original purchase

If you don’t have proof of purchase, you’ll be credited the current price of the item in the form of an AE gift card

If the items were shipped to you, please note that shipping is not refundable

For returns & exchanges by mail:

If you ordered items online or through the AE Live app, you can also ship your items back to us. If possible, reuse the original packaging to send them back

Through our online portal, you can indicate which items you’d like to return and print your shipping label to send your items back

If your order qualified for free returns, you can use this label to mail your items back at no additional cost

If your order did not qualify for free returns, you can still get a label to mail your items back. A $5 fee will be deducted from your refund to cover shipping costs

Both Aerie and A&E allow customers to bring those unwanted items back into store for a return even if they were purchased online.

Click HERE for their full refund policy.

Forever 21

Bought clothes? Making a return?

Between November 13 and January 12, purchases at Forever21 are valid for exchange, credit or refund within 60 days from the ship or purchase date!

The 60 day window applies to in-store and online purchases through their website.

According to Forever 21, all returned or exchanged items must be unwashed, unworn, and undamaged, with all tags attached. Jewelry must be in its original packaging. All returned items must be accompanied by the Packing Slip and customs documents (if applicable).

Final sale items and Last Chance Styles $9 & Under cannot be returned or exchanged, unless required by law.

You can find their full refund policy here!

DICK’S Sporting Goods

Whether you’re there for athleisure, sporting equipment, or even to grab yourself a new pair of socks, DICKS’s Sporting Goods wants you to have a free and easy return process! So here is the rundown:

Returns with valid proof of purchase will receive a refund based on the initial form of payment, such as the credit card used for the purchase. “Valid Proof(s) of Purchase” include the order number, order confirmation email, original sales receipt, pack slip, or return barcode

Returns without a valid proof of purchase must be returned using a valid ID and will receive a store credit for the lowest selling price. Store credit may be used for in-store merchandise purchases only

Information regarding return activity and from IDs (if applicable for returns without a Valid Proof of Purchase) will be held in a company-wide database of customer return activity.

To be eligible for a refund, products must be in a clean and resalable condition. Certain items specified below may not be returned once they have been opened

For items excluded from returns, the manufacturer’s contact information may be provided upon request

Returns with a gift receipt will be offered a gift card or an even exchange.

Returns, where a Scorecard Reward or coupon was redeemed, will result in an adjusted refund amount

Items requiring repairs should be returned to the manufacturer or an authorized service center

The following identification is accepted for returns: U.S. or Canadian Driver’s License, U.S. State ID, U.S. Military ID, or U.S. Passport

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Calia, VRST, Golf Galaxy, and Field & Stream offer a 90-day return policy on most products.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Warehouse and Going Going Gone locations offer a 30-day return policy on most products.

Here is there full return policy!

Kohl’s

Everyone loves earning some Kohl’s Cash over a hearty purchase. But what about when you aren’t in-love with what you bought after all? Kohl’s has a return policy for you!

By far the longest of all of the return windows, they allow for you to return or exchange products up to 180 days after purchase.

For in-store returns, items bought in the store must be returned to the store.

Returning your online order to a store:

Bring your item(s) and packing slip to the store.

To print your packing slip, click here.

Returning your online order by mail:

Follow these three easy steps:

Print your packing slip, click here. Place the item(s) carefully inside a box, along with the completed return form. Include tags for all items. Items should not be worn or used. Send your package to the address provided on the return form. Kohl’s does not pay for return shipping costs. A refund will be processed up to 30 days after the items have been received.

If you have any confusion or trouble, you can chat with Kohl’s about your problems or concerns at the bottom of their return policy page.

Macy’s

World’s largest store? Macy’s has been around for decades, but does everyone know their return policy?

Effective on purchases starting October 3, 2022, most merchandise purchased at Macy’s or macys.com will be accepted for return until Jan. 31, 2023. Click here for the Holiday 2022 return policy.

Macy’s accepts online and in-store returns up to 90 days after purchase!

They just have a few rules: