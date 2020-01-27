How to run for office, or even just be a valuable part of the political process

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s a program for anyone looking to run for office, from Congress to school board, or just someone interested in being part of the political process in any way.

The Central New York Political Leadership Institute (CNY PLI) will launch its 11th annual eight-week program to train individuals on how to navigate the political process with a free information session. It will be held Tuesday, January 28 from 5:30-7 p.m. at OneGroup, 706 North Clinton Street, in Syracuse. Click here for more information.

“I wish this program was around when I first ran for office back in 2004. This is an excellent starter course for people that have zero idea of how to get involved and it’s an excellent reminder course for people that are involved in politics, this sharpens their sword,” says Joe Rossi, Co-Chair for the Political Leadership Institute.

Fellow Co-Chair Dave Knapp tells NewsChannel 9, “A lot of the intracacies, especially the petition process and things like that where if you make a mistake, that could cost you and you’ll have to wait until the next time around.”

The training sessions cover campaign organization and operations, how to get on the ballot, messaging, working with the media, campaign finance, fundraising and how to get out the vote.

Program co-chairs have enlisted the help of local elected officials, party leaders, campaign managers and others to speak to program participants.

Robert Tackman graduated from the program a few years before he was asked to run for Mayor of East Syracuse.

“When I was asked to run for office, given the idea, the very first thing I did was go home and talk to my family and then pull that notebook off the shelf, 2010 from the Political Leadership Institute,” Tackman tells NewsChannel 9.

Knapp says, “Maybe you want to help a campaign, be a campaign manager, help raise money, help with media, whatever works.”

And Rossi adds, “We’re all new to early voting and that’s a game changer on the results of these elections and we address that in this course.”

“If someone is curious and aren’t sure, this is a great way to get an understanding of what the expectations are,” says Tackman.

The Central New York Political Leadership Institute has trained more than 240 participants and counts many elected officials as alumni. Fifteen ran for office in 2019.

The information session on Tuesday, January 28th will provide an overview of the program.

Class sessions are once a week for eight weeks in the evenings beginning on Feb. 4, 2020. The deadline to register is February 1, 2020 (or until full).

The nonpartisan training program, which debuted in 2010, is designed for those interested in working on campaigns, for their political party, or for running for office. Leadership Greater Syracuse administers the nonpartisan program.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Jeff Kulikowsky on Twitter @JeffNC9