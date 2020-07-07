How to stay cool during summer as COVID-19 restricts some businesses from opening

(WSYR-TV) — With COVID-19 restrictions, many places where people would usually go to cool off are closed.

Destiny USA is usually one of those places. It would be easy to pop in the mall and do some browsing or even just walk around to get cool.

But, with the unanswered question of which phase malls are in, it is empty at Destiny USA, aside from the few stores with their own outdoor entrance.

So, what can individuals do during this heatwave and the upcoming summer days?

An ER doctor at Upstate said one way to cool down is the pool, but for a lot of us who don’t have one, there are other things to keep in mind.

Try to avoid peak hours of the day; this is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wear sunscreen

Stay in the shade when possible

Take breaks on long walks or hikes

Drink a lot of water

Be mindful of how hot you’re getting so you don’t end up with heat exhaustion or have a heat stroke

Chest pain, more difficulty on your hike, things like that. Just feeling generally overheated, especially if your skin gets really hot or red. Heat stroke gets more to the point where they start not acting like themselves. They would maybe pass out or feel like they’re going to pass out. Dr. Jennalee Cizenski with Upstate Medical University

Animals can feel the heat too, so make sure they have access to enough cold, fresh water if you’re taking them on a hike or a run.

Make sure to also stop for a break in the shade so they can catch their breath as well.

If you are overheating, try putting ice packs on your neck and arms to help cool off.

Young children and the elderly should be extra cautious in the hot weather.

