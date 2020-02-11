How to stay safe when ice starts to melt

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Oneida_Lake_neighbors_say_this_ice_is_no_0_20180405222231

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Recent warmer temperatures have melted a lot of ice, making it dangerous for CNYers who venture out.

The State DEC said that ice two inches or less is not safe to walk on.

Four inches means it’s safe for ice fishing. A snowmobile or an ATV can go on the ice when there’s at least five inches.

A car or small pickup truck can go on the ice after eight inches. For a medium truck, make sure the ice is at least a foot thick.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Happy Valentine’s Day from NewsChannel 9!

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected