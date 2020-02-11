How to stay safe when ice starts to melt

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Recent warmer temperatures have melted a lot of ice, making it dangerous for CNYers who venture out.

The State DEC said that ice two inches or less is not safe to walk on.

Four inches means it’s safe for ice fishing. A snowmobile or an ATV can go on the ice when there’s at least five inches.

A car or small pickup truck can go on the ice after eight inches. For a medium truck, make sure the ice is at least a foot thick.

