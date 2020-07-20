How To Take A Vacation Amid COVID-19

Planning a vacation of any kind is stressful and planning one in the midst of a global pandemic is hardly ideal. But if you’re looking to get away, travel expert Evan Jordan says it can be done, even amid COVID-19.

Jordan is a professor of Health and Wellness Design at Indiana University. He’s also the creator of ‘The Trip Doctor’ Podcast where he talks all things travel. To learn more about how he can help you navigate your next getaway or even ‘staycation’ visit TheTripDoctor.com.