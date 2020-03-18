How to teach during a pandemic: Kindergarten teachers, kids log on for learning

Closings
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Starting Wednesday, all schools in New York State are closing down. Onondaga County shut down schools at 4 p.m. on Monday.

Teachers at East Syracuse Elementary have been working long hours to get ready for virtual learning.

Technology was already being used for parts of the day in Kindergarten classes. Erin Simmons, a Kindergarten teacher at East Syracuse Elementary says classes will be using a program called “Seesaw” to connect with their students during the coronavirus pandemic.

“When we do our lesson plans for the next few weeks. We will be uploading our lesson plans and the students will upload their work with Seesaw,” Simmons said.

Students and their parents get an alert when new videos and assignments are posted. They can access them right away.

“Our kids know what to do,” Simmons said. “They are just going to see us in a different way.”

Learn more about virtual learning in the full interview below.

