How to use the new Onondaga County self-attestation forms if you’re COVID positive or were exposed

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– With COVID-19 cases averaging right around 1,000 per day in Onondaga County, the health department’s contact tracing team can’t keep up.

“Certainly with the case levels we’ve gotten, basic contact tracing and other things have been basically thrown out the window.” onondaga county executive ryan mcmahon

So now the county is turning that responsibility over to you if you test positive or are exposed to the virus and have to quarantine. The county says once you are notified that you tested positive you should isolate immediately, notify your close contacts, and then fill out a new self-attestation form after you’ve isolated for ten days and are no longer showing symptoms. The same goes for unvaccinated people who’ve been exposed and must quarantine.

You can find the two forms here and fill them out online or by printing them out. Each form asks you for information about when you started your isolation and when it ended, plus when you tested positive for the isolation attestation, or when you were exposed to COVID-19 for the quarantine attestation.

Once you’ve completed the form, be sure to print and sign the document. These forms will then serve as your legal documentation proving that your isolation or quarantine period is over and that you’re free to return to your daily activities.

These forms will replace any documentation you would normally receive from the Onondaga County Health Department contact tracers and can be used to prove to your employer or school that it’s safe for you to return.

These forms can also be submitted to a New York Paid Family Leave claim. Be sure to check in with your local health department to see if they’re offering similar forms.