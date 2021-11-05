How vaccines to children ages 5-11 will roll out where you live

FILE – This October 2021, photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. The U.S. moved a step closer to expanding vaccinations for millions more children as a panel of government advisers on Tuesday, Oct. 26, endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s shots for 5- to 11-year-olds. (Pfizer via AP, File)

(WSYR-TV) — With vaccine doses still coming, here’s how many of the Central New York counties are planning to help get as many 5 to 11 year olds vaccinated as possible:

Onondaga County is working with schools and pharmacies, but will also have county clinics offered at the Civic Center on Mondays and Fridays from 1 to 3 p.m.

You can register on the county’s website.

Tompkins County’s mall site appointments are all full for November 5th and 6th. Future clinics there are being planned, as vaccine comes in, so be on the look out for upcoming dates.

Cayuga county will begin child vaccination clinics November 15th. It will have on-site clinics at schools as well as large scale vaccination clinics. Dates, times and locations will be released once confirmed.

Oneida County will offer the vaccine starting on November 9th at the Oneida County Health Center in Utica, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Future dates will be scheduled at Utica and Rome clinics. The county is also working with Slocum Dickson and schools to administer vaccines. Those will be announced later. More info here.

Jefferson County is going to use same model used for the older children’s age group. Families will be notified about school clinics.

Health departments in Madison and Oswego Counties are still finalizing plans.

You can also reach out to your local pharmacy or pediatrician to schedule an appointment or if you have questions.