How will the pandemic impact Syracuse DPW snow plowing?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The snowiest city in America is ready for its first major winter storm of the season.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh says the fleet has 10 new plow trucks to help keep city streets clear all season long.

He says the impact of the pandemic on the city budget won’t slow crews from their normal plowing but the virus itself could.

“Really, as far as I’m concerned, the only variable going into this year is going to be workforce, and again that comes back to the pandemic,” he tells NewsChannel 9.

As of Wednesday afternoon, City Hall says DPW has no staffing issues when it comes to crews preparing for the storm.

They have not been impacted by COVID-19 in a way that would cause any issues related to being able to make sure city streets are clear of snow and ice.

Walsh says, “In plows, you have two people riding together. We’re trying to make sure that both individuals in the cab are wearing their masks, but that can be difficult when you’re out on the road for 12-hours. Even if they have their masks on if one of them turns out to be positive the other one is probably has to quarantine.”

The city has had to cut back on its budget due to the impact of the pandemic, which will impact sidewalk clearing and snow removal.

Last winter, the city started a program with a private contractor to keep several miles of heavily used sidewalks clear of snow and ice.

“We’ve continued to put the pieces in place where we can press the go button if the funding becomes available. So, we’ve put out an RFP, we have a vendor that we can work with so I’m still holding out a little bit of hope that at some point we can get back to sidewalk snow clearing, if not this year certainly next year,” Walsh tells NewsChannel 9.

The mayor has made snow removal on roads and sidewalks a major focus of his administration since taking over in January of 2018.