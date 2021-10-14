How you can help a local non-profit help cancer patients get through chemo

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Food, live music, and a good cause! You’ll find all of that at the Rail Line in Downtown Syracuse on Friday night.

It’s a fundraising event for The Cool Head Project, a local non-profit raising money to help cancer patients afford a scalp cooling treatment that reduces hair loss during chemo.

Unfortunately, like most groups, the pandemic put them way behind on funds.

One of the forces behind the group is Katy Moses. She’s carrying on The Cool Head Project’s mission in honor of her friend Liz Formoza.

The scalp cooling treatment worked for Formoza. Now, Moses wants to bring it to anyone who needs it.

She hopes the event will put them back on track financially, so they can give other patients the same gift Formoza had before she died.

“I watched Liz get an extra two years of normal life with her four kids and I think everybody deserves that.” katy moses

The event is from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at the Rail Line.

All proceeds benefit The Cool Head Project.

For tickets click here.