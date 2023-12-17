SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s considered one of the busiest weekends for holiday shopping, and with Christmas next week, many Central New Yorkers are getting those last-minute presents.

But before you head to the stores, law enforcement is warning shoppers to use caution.

Before you head out the door to check off your Christmas wish list, Syracuse police are urging shoppers to not leave their valuables behind.

“One of the biggest things is obviously hiding your valuables. We’ve seen kind of an increase in stolen vehicles, so we run into a problem with vehicles in general getting stolen, but then there is people that decide to walk parking lots, look in the cars and quickly steal people’s Christmas presents,” said Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski, Syracuse Police Department.

So what can you do to ensure your presents stay put?

“If you can lock those things in the trunk is the biggest piece of advice we can give,” said Malinowski.

Destiny USA is also working with Syracuse police to ramp up its security this holiday season.

“The mall has really thrown a lot when it comes to security and safety this year, increased police presence. The police department has also invested four police officers to be in the mall over the holiday season,” said Lt. Malinowski.

And with shoplifting on the rise, police are also cracking down on retail theft.

“We also have a larceny detail that’s going on where we have detectives in here just handling the larceny cases. So if you do come to the mall, there’s been a lot of resources to keep people safe, so we want people to understand that,” Malinowski said.

And if you see something, say something.

“Public safety is kind of a team effort when it comes to the public and police. So again, we can’t be everywhere at once. So if you see something, that’s why it’s really important to call 911, and we do have cops that can immediately respond,” said Malinowski.

Police are also continuing their efforts to reduce property crime through more enforcement and prevention.

“Trespass, burglary, robbery, theft, things like that. So, in addition to the active patrols you see going on behind the scenes, you have officers taking these larceny investigations as far as we can. And then it doesn’t just stop with police,” Malinowski said. “We’ve been working with the District Attorney’s office, so we’re going to try and complete the best case we can, and then the District Attorney’s office has agreed to prosecute those to the fullest.”