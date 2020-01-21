H&R Block can help you protect your identity and refund

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

This tax season don’t fall victim to unscrupulous tax preparers looking to steal your information and refund. Tax professionals like Jenny McCaffrey, who has prepared taxes for H&R Block for 39 years, suggested being one step ahead of the criminals and file your taxes early. Working with an H&R Block tax professional eliminates stress and is a reliable, trusted way to prepare your taxes.

Filing early can help protect your tax identity from being stolen and your refund from being delayed. If someone uses your Social Security number and files a fraudulent return, your tax refund could be delayed as much as six months or longer. You should file your tax return early in the season with a qualified preparer.

For taxpayers who want access to money faster than the IRS can provide a tax refund, H&R Block offers Refund Advance, a no interest fee free loan that can help bridge that gap. Those expecting a refund can get up to $3,500 within minutes of filing.

Before heading to your preparer it is important to get organized. Missing tax documents can lead to missing out on tax benefits you are entitled to claim. You can create your own personalized tax document checklist at hrblock.com/checklist. 

Fore more tax tips and information visit https://www.hrblock.com/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected