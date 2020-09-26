Humane Association of CNY hosts silent auction to stock the shelter with much needed items

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Humane Association of Central New York held its “Stock the Shelter and Silent Auction” event to help purchase much needed items for their animals.









All photos courtesy HumaneCNY

Humane CNY is looking to purchase a number of items with the money they raise including, dog and cat food, toys and cleaning supplies, like bleach and hand sanitizer.

The silent auction was following social distancing protocols and ran from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

If you couldn’t make it to the silent auction, but still would like to donate to the Humane Association of Central New York, click here.