Humane Association of CNY hosts silent auction to stock the shelter with much needed items

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Humane Association of Central New York held its “Stock the Shelter and Silent Auction” event to help purchase much needed items for their animals.
Humane CNY is looking to purchase a number of items with the money they raise including, dog and cat food, toys and cleaning supplies, like bleach and hand sanitizer.
The silent auction was following social distancing protocols and ran from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
If you couldn’t make it to the silent auction, but still would like to donate to the Humane Association of Central New York, click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- President Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court
- New York State Trooper seriously injured in 190 North crash in Buffalo Saturday morning
- Sisters of missing Canastota woman searching for answers
- Oneida County Health Department announces 3 potential COVID-19 exposures
- Watch: The Sunday Mass from the Syracuse Roman Catholic Diocese
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App