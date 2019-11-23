Hundreds climb up the State Tower building to support families with pediatric cancer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Nearly 400 people joined On My Team16 Saturday morning to climb cancer, each person taking on 20 flights of stairs, 338 steps, and one goal.

“I think something like this shows the kids like yeah we are thinking about you, praying for you, and we’re doing everything we can to help you,” said Jack Sheridan, the inspiration for On My Team16.

“It’s a little different than a normal road race or a bike race,” said Jordan Zapisek, the founder of On My Team16 and Jack’s sister.

Zapisek founded the organization after Sheridan was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2014 during his sophomore year of high school. After years of fighting the disease, he’s now five years cancer-free and a student-athlete at Le Moyne College, using athletics to support our youngest cancer warriors.

Climbers either ran or walked up the State Tower building to support children with cancer and their families along the way.

Each floor was dedicated to a child with cancer, a survivor, or someone who lost their battle.

“I think it really is motivational on both ends,” said Zapisek. “The kids also who are standing on the floor, if they’re healthy enough to be there, see all these people climbing for them. It’s like ‘wow all of these people in the Syracuse community have my back and are here to support me.’”

With each step and each flight, climbers showed kids battling cancer, they’ve got something to fight for.

Rob Long, former Syracuse University Punter, will be 9 years cancer-free in December. He spoke at the ceremony about how meaningful an event like this is to the people fighting one of the toughest battles.

“These families that are going through the worst days of their lives, they have Jordan and the organization they’ve created,” said Long. “It’s special, it really is, and I know that these families will be very grateful for everything they’re doing.”

Nearly $56,000 was raised from The Climb this year, the organization’s biggest fundraiser.

