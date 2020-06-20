Hundreds come together, unified for Pride Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Saturday, June 20, marks Pride Day, and members in the Syracuse community celebrated people in the LGBTQ and Black communities.

It’s been a long time coming for these two organizations. CNY Pride and Black Cuse Pride not only came to celebrate pride, but to also walk in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Hundreds came together to march for Black and Brown lives, but as a Black gay woman, Tiffany Lane said Saturday’s celebration means so much more.

“For me as a Black gay woman, to stand here and be out is really important, and so for me it’s about living my authentic life, being who I am, being happy and giving back to my community,” said Tiffany Lane, Vice President of CNY Pride.

A look at the crowd at today’s #Pride event ‼️

They’re not only celebrating pride but standing for the #BlackLivesMatter movement @NewsChannel9 #LocalSYR pic.twitter.com/j7ivRLUuSS — Adrienne Smith (@AdrienneSmithTV) June 20, 2020

However, getting to that point of authenticity wasn’t always easy for Tiffany, but she wants everyone in her shoes to know everyone is equal.

“Being comfortable with who you are and not let anyone else try to burn out that beautiful light inside you,” Lane said.

When it comes to the allies, those who aren’t directly impacted by oppression, her message is simple.

If you are going to do the work, the real hard work, it’s uncomfortable it is not going to be fun, but at the end of the day, it’s about doing something bigger than you. I would say to the allies, do something that’s bigger than you. If you’re really going to be here for the Black community, Black and Brown community, the LGBTQ community, it’s about showing up and doing the work authentically. Tiffany Lane, Vice President, CNY Pride

Coming together and standing as one community.

For the first time, the City of Syracuse raised the LGBTQ+ Pride flag with Black and Brown stripes.

As part of Pride month, CNY Pride usually holds a parade throughout the City of Syracuse, but this year their celebration is going virtual, due to COVID-19. To watch CNY Pride’s Virtual Cabaret, click here.