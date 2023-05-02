FULTON N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A sea of pink flooded G. Ray Bodley High School Monday evening.

Students, parents, staff and local law enforcement packed into the school’s gym and auditorium for a vigil in memory of 17-year-old Rylee Bartlett who died Sunday and badly injured her passenger 16-year-old Brady Niver.

Bartlett and Niver were both Juniors at G. Ray Bodley High School.

Fulton City Schools Superintendent Brian Pulvino said there’s strength in a community that joins together.

“I think that’s important, and coming together like you saw this evening to be there for one another and to support one another through this,” Pulvino said. “It’s not just today but it’ll be in the coming days, weeks and for the foreseeable future and beyond.”

A tragedy that hit close to home for many in the community.

“It could’ve very well been my child,” parent of G. Ray Bodley High School student Grace Case said. “It makes you just want to hug them a little tighter and appreciate every moment.”

Pulvino said counseling and support teams are available for students and staff.