MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Hundreds of Fayetteville-Manlius community members flooded the high school stadium Tuesday night to honor and remember the life of sophomore Jay Lu who died by suicide over the weekend.

Friends and classmates shared fond memories during the candlelight vigil remembering Jay for his bubbly personality and infectious laughter.

“I loved his laugh so dearly, the slightest chuckles would sneak in between his words, he seemed to radiate joy with every smile,” Jay’s best friend

He was someone who was always inspiring others, his friends describing him as a caring and selfless soul who would light up any room he walked into.

“In the summer we would ride our bikes together around town. We settled into a routine, meet together at Circle K, head down to the Manlius Library, and decide our next destination in the moment,” Jay’s best friend said.

The two best friends were always on a new adventure to explore more of the place they called home.

“I truly hope our little adventures allowed him to see and enjoy more of this beautiful world, a world he deserved all of,” Jay’s best friend said.

And a world he left far too soon. His best friend shared how Jay got by day to day but often expressed how he felt overwhelmed and numb.

“Jay was a beautiful soul but unbeknownst to everyone around him he had dark thoughts, he had been struggling with his mental health for years,” Jay’s best friend

Through those struggles, Jay’s best friend said he was never afraid to share how much he loved his friends, a message he wants everyone to take away.

“Please reach out to your friends and loved ones, let them know you care, let them know they have someone to stand with,” Jay’s best friend said.

As the Fayetteville-Manlius community stood shoulder to shoulder keeping Jay’s memory alive.