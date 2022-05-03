SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Hundreds of community members rallied Tuesday afternoon in downtown Syracuse to protest the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

The landmark 1973 court case secured a women’s legal right to abortion across the country, a right that may soon be stripped.









Pictures from Syracuse Women’s March rally in Downtown Syracuse, Tuesday, May 3, 2022

People of all ages and backgrounds gathered in front of the James M. Hanley Federal Building with signs in tow, including Trish Hipolito who attended her first women’s march in the 80s.

“Women should have the right to control their own body. We thought we had fought this fight 50 years ago and here we are still fighting it again. I’m way past my reproductive time but I’m doing this for my children, my grandchildren, all young women out there who need to have agency over their own body.” Trish Hipolito, protestor

A right that Syracuse Women’s March organizer Nodesia Hernandez said has been historically, disproportionately stripped from communities of color.

“We’re not looked at the same way as white women are looked at…if we don’t have the healthcare that we need to have these abortions they’re going to murder us,” Hernandez said referring to women of color who are more likely than white women to die during pregnancy.

If the Supreme Court does overturn Roe v. Wade abortion will still be legal here in New York State due to the Reproductive Health Act of 2019. However, activists fear what will happen to those all across the country who don’t have the same protections.

“The fact that New York women are safe and have these kind of rights does nothing for the women of Alabama who’ve lost their rights, the women of Kentucky, the women of Texas,” Hipolito said.

Now a multi-generational movement that transcends gender, politics, and even age.

“I just think it’s important kids our age and everyone keeps learning about this kind of stuff even if it’s a little scary. We need to make sure we know about this stuff so one day we can support our next generation… well us.” Aviva Minkoff-Zern, 9-year-old protestor

The Supreme Court said in a statement Tuesday that the leaked opinion does not represent a decision by the court or the final position of any of the justices. That vote is expected in the next month or two.