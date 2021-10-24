Hundreds lace up for 43rd Mountain Goat Race after pandemic hiatus

DOWNTOWN SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After getting cancelled and postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 43rd Mountain Goat Race took place on Sunday.

More than 2,000 runners laced up and hit the streets of Syracuse for the 10 mile challenge known for its hilly course. It’s the first time ever the Mountain Goat took place in the fall.

There was a 2020 virtual Mountain Goat Race, but the in-person event was cancelled. The annual run was then postponed in May 2021.

Sunday was the first time since 2019 Central New Yorkers are running the race in-person.

After a pandemic hiatus, organizers wanted to enhance the event. For the first time, runners ran through the City of Syracuse’s Creek Walk.

Mountain Goat Race Race Director and President Rosemarie Nelson said it’s the perfect change of scenery.

We added the newest addition to the Creek Walk, which is down in lower Onondaga Park. It takes the runners along the Creek Walk for about a mile until they hit Colvin Street and it’s like you’re not even in the city! You’re in this beautiful, wooded, creek area. It’s fantastic and I think it’s going to be the highlight of the course, even though it’s flat. Rosemarie Nelson, Race Director and President, Mountain Goat Race

The 44th Mountain Goat Race is still scheduled for May 2022. Nelson says there’s always a need for more volunteers but even more so now with the quick turnaround time.

If you’re interested in learning more about volunteer opportunities for the Mountain Goat Race, click here. You can find race results here.