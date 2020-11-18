Hundreds of babies receive free diapers courtesy of CNY Diaper Bank Tuesday

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, it may be difficult to get even the most essential items, like diapers. To solve the problem, the CNY Diaper Bank held a free drive-up diaper distribution event Tuesday.

Tuesday’s event took place on Crossroads Park Drive in Liverpool, and plenty of families showed up. 

Organizers told NewsChannel 9 that it’s just one way of giving back to the community in these uncertain times.

“We normally distribute through partners but since March, we’ve doubled our program,” Michela Hugo, Executive Director of the CNY Diaper Bank, said. “We’ve doubled our distribution because of the increase in demand, and we just see a lot more families really hurting right now and they’re really trying to make ends meet.”

670 babies were registered for Tuesday’s distribution, which got a boost from Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield.

