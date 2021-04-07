Hundreds of homebound New Yorkers getting vaccinated by Nascentia nurses

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While many people have the ability to head to a local vaccination site, some Central New Yorkers can’t leave their homes. That’s where Nascentia Health steps in, bringing the shots to them.

Three weeks ago, nurses at Nascentia Health started to go into homes, vaccinating people with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. So far, they’ve reached more than 800 people who are stuck at home for one reason or another. At first, with supply from their local health departments, they started with their own Nascentia Health patients. Now, they’re working with other community partners to access more people. If anyone does not feel safe or can’t leave their homes, they will get to them.

But it’s all based on the supply of the vaccine. Right now they have 150 patients waiting. The Johnson & Johnson shot is in limited supply but it’s perfect for this operation, to get in and out quicker, plus it doesn’t need to be kept at below zero temperatures.

But they’re not just giving the shot, waiting 15 minutes and leaving. Many of these people have been home alone without access to services for a year.

“Either they need more food support or we can make a referral to Meals on Wheels. Or if they have other medical conditions that have been exacerbated because they haven’t received care, we’re able to reach out to their primary care doctor. Or be able to set them up for whatever services they might need,” said Andrea Lazarek-LaQuay, Chief Clinical Officer at Nascentia Health.

If you or someone you know is stuck at home and needs a vaccine, you can call Nascentia Health during normal business hours at (1) 888-477-4663. But they do have an answering service and if nobody is there to answer your call, leave a message and they will call you back. This is for anyone in their service area, which spans across New York.